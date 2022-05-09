Rev up your appetite and gear up for the biggest, food truck competition to hit the Springs! The event is happening on Sunday, May 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.

FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson featured a few of the food trucks participating in the event, and spoke with the owners’ about their excitement for the competition.

Sarah spoke with Solsage, one of the event’s organizers, plus a few other food trucks including; Happy Eats Pasta Food Truck, the Filipino Food Truck, and The Wildcard Food Truck & Catering.

Tickets to the event are $30 in advance online, and $35 the day of. Kids under five-year’s-old are free, and no pets are allowed.

The event, which is sponsored by Phil Long Dealerships and FOX21 News, will feature ten sampling tickets per person, so guests can enjoy and taste sample-size bites from each truck.

There will be over 30 food trucks from Colorado Springs taking part in the event, with a people’s choice competition, local guest judges, and a beer garden. A portion of the proceeds will also benefit Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.

The Inaugural 719 Battle of the Food Trucks will also feature live music, axe throwing, face painting, and other games. For tickets, click here.