7-Eleven employee charged with assault after a man allegedly steals items

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, around 12:30 a.m. police responded to an assault in-progress call at the 3000 block of Illinois Avenue. 

When officers arrived they found a man with obvious head trauma. He was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Evidence on the scene led officers to a nearby convenience store, where they spoke with a store employee who said the victim had taken items from the store without paying. 

Detectives arrested the store employee, 34-year-old Robert Townsend, and charged him with first-degree assault. 

An employee at 7-Eleven confirmed to FOX21 News that Robert Townsend was an employee but no longer works at the convenience store.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

