7 killed in a head-on collision on Highway 40 near Kit Carson

CHEYENNE COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 40 near milepost 437 between Kit Carson and Hugo.

Troopers say it was a head on collision involving two trucks, seven people have died, and one person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to CSP, a white Ford F-150 pickup towing a boat was westbound on Highway 40. The pickup passed a semi that was traveling in the same direction. The pickup was in a passing zone and was traveling in the eastbound lanes at the time of the crash. A Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling eastbound on Highway 40.

Troopers say the Ford did not move back to the westbound lanes and collided head-on with the Chevrolet. Shortly after the crash, the Ford became engulfed in flames. Four lives were lost in the Ford but no identification is being provided at this time.

There were a total of four occupants in the Chevrolet pickup. One person was transported by an ambulance but died enroute to the hospital. A second person was flown to the hospital in life-threatening condition. The final two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway will be closed for several hours. The scene is still under investigation.

CSP is currently working a head on crash on HWY 40 in Cheyenne County. Between Limon and Kit Carson. There are currently 7 fatalities. The HWY is going to be closed for approximately 3 or 4 hours. pic.twitter.com/k1nWk1jiO5 — CSP La Junta&Lamar (@CSP_LaJunta) June 27, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.