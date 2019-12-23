6K reward for information for the death of Thomas Faircloth

Thomas Faircloth was killed in a homicide in the Cimarron Hills area on November 2. / Photo courtesy El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers (PPACS), in coordination with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, is seeking information relating to the November 2, 2019 death of Thomas Faircloth.

Sheriff’s deputies found Faircloth’s body in a vacant lot near the intersection of Galley Road and Powers Boulevard on the afternoon of November 2.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking information on the circumstances surrounding Faircloth’s death and can be contacted at (719) 520-7100.

PPACS’s base reward offer of up to $1,000 has been enhanced by $5,000, thanks to a donor’s contribution. The total reward available for information leading to an arrest in this case is now $6,000.

If you have information regarding the death of Thomas Faircloth, please contact PPACS by calling 719-634-STOP (7867). As always, PPACS allows individuals to provide anonymous tips and operates separately from law enforcement.

All updates related to this case will be provided by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.