574 names to be added to Fire Fighter Memorial

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Saturday, Sept. 16 the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) will add names to the Wall of Honor at the IAFF Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial.

The 37th annual ceremony will be held at Memorial Park honoring the sacrifice made by IAFF members who have given their lives in the line of duty.

Courtesy: Photojournalist Cora Mitchell

IAFF said it will add 574 names of firefighters lost in the line of duty from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2022.

The Wall of Honor includes the names of firefighters who have died on the scene, along with those who have died from an occupational illness such as heart disease, cancer, COVID-19, and suicide.

