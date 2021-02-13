5,000 Coloradans receive COVID-19 vaccine at mass vaccination clinic in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– On Saturday and Sunday, 5,000 people will receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination clinic at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.

Centura Health sent out invitations to qualifying individuals to register and will hold another clinic for the second dose in three weeks.

Colorado is currently vaccinating eligible Coloradans for Phase 1A and Phase 1B.1. This includes heath care workers with less direct contact with COVID-19 patients (e.g. home health, hospice, pharmacy, dental, etc.) and EMS, firefighters, police, COVID-19 response personnel, correctional workers, funeral services, and people age 70 and older.

Governor Jared Polis and Mayor John Suthers received a tour of the clinic and spoke about the progress in the distribution plan.

“As a result of our conversations, the Governor, the state health department has been great about getting more supplies to El Paso County. We have 25,000 doses came to El Paso County this week,” said Suthers.

Vaccine Distribution Plan for Colorado

Colorado is currently in Phase 1A and Phase 1B.1. Here is the outline:

Beginning February 12, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Colorado through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites, making it convenient to get vaccinated while allocation lasts. Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Colorado.

Providers in El Paso County

Centura Health

If you are a Centura Health patient, you will receive an invitation when it is your time to receive the vaccine through MyCenturaHealth, our patient portal. These invitations will be sent based on the state’s phased prioritization, starting with patients age 70 and over. This process will be randomized and equitable without discrimination based on race, color or ability to pay.

Use this vaccine notification sign-up form to sign up to receive additional information and instructions about the vaccine through email and/or text message. Once you complete the form, you may not receive correspondence immediately. However, Centura may provide updates and scheduling instructions if the vaccine becomes available to you. You are not required to complete the form to receive the vaccine.

If you are unable to use the vaccine notification sign up form, please call 866-414-1562.

Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser members and non-members 65+ (and others in eligible 1A and 1B categories) can visit Kaiser Permanente’s vaccine webpage to complete the “COVID-19 vaccine sign up.” Upon providing your information to them, you will be placed on a first-come, first-served wait list for the vaccine based on your eligibility.

UCHealth

UCHealth is using My Health Connection, their online patient portal, to communicate with patients. If you do not have an active My Health Connection account or are new to UCHealth, sign up to be placed on a list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available for your phase, according to the state’s plan.

If you are not a patient of UCHealth and don’t have access to a computer or smartphone to create a My Health Connection account, call the UCHealth COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 720.462.2255 to be added to the list. Once you are on the list, you will get a phone call when you can schedule your vaccine.

Providers in Pueblo County

Centura Health

Kaiser Permanente

Click here for other counties and providers across Colorado.

>>Click here to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado.