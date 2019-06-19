5,000 cited for not using seat belts, down 12 percent

More than 5,000 drivers were cited during the statewide Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign in May.

Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol, and local law enforcement cited 5,051 drivers during the May 20 to June 2 enforcement period, including 244 drivers who had improperly restrained children in their car. That’s a decrease of about 12 percent from the 5,598 citations issued during last year’s campaign, with 234 involving unrestrained children.

A total of 80 agencies participated in the enforcement period, with Loveland police issuing the most citations at 490. Colorado Springs police issued 105 citations, while Pueblo police gave out 31 tickets. Fines for not buckling up start at $65, and parents or caregivers caught with an improperly restrained child can receive a minimum fine of $82.

