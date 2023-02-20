NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One person was killed and four more were wounded along the Krewe of Bacchus parade route in Uptown New Orleans Sunday night.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Officers patrolling the area for the parade heard multiple shots fired and were steps away from the scene, the department said.

The five shooting victims include three men, a woman, and a girl. The ages of the victims were not immediately disclosed.

All five victims were taken to an area hospital where one of the men later died. The other four victims have since been listed in stable condition.

Police said they were able to quickly arrest a suspect. The NOPD also recovered two weapons believed to be involved.

The NOPD credits Louisiana State Police and the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office for assisting in the arrest.

The shooting remains under investigation.