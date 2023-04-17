DENVER (KDVR) — From serial killers to terrorists to drug lords, there are a number of infamous criminals housed at what has been coined the “Alcatraz of the Rockies.”

USP Florence ADMAX is an administrative maximum security penitentiary located in Colorado.

As of April 17, 2023, there are 326 inmates at the USP ADMAX in Florence. There is also a high-security penitentiary in Florence that houses 754 male inmates, and a medium-security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum-security campus with 1,328 male inmates.

Here are five of the most high-profile criminals in Colorado:

Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman

Joaquin Guzman or more widely known, ‘El Chapo’ arrived to Colorado’s supermax in July of 2019. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for crimes committed as leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, a Mexico-based international drug trafficking organization responsible for importing and distributing more than a million kilograms of cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine and heroin in the United States, according to the United States Justice Department.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

The Boston Marathon bombing happened 10 years ago, on April 15, 2013.

Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev planted and detonated two homemade pressure-cooker bombs near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. Three people were killed when the bombs were detonated, and hundreds of others were injured.

The United States Supreme Court said three days later, the brothers murdered a campus police officer, carjacked a graduate student, and fired on police who located them in the stolen vehicle.

Tamerlan was shot during an exchange of gunfire with police, and then he was run over by Dzhokhar while he tried to leave the area in a vehicle.

Eventually, Dzhokhar was arrested and indicted. In 2015, a jury found Dzhokhar guilty and sentenced him to death.

However, a court of appeals reversed the death sentence in 2020. In 2022, Dzhokhar’s death sentence was reinstated.

Terry Lynn Nichols

Terry Lynn Nichols was found guilty of conspiracy and manslaughter on Dec. 23, 1997 for his role in the April 19, 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.

He was sentenced to life in prison.

The FBI said Nichols helped Timothy McVeigh make the bomb, which was made of agricultural fertilizer, diesel fuel and other chemicals.

The bombing killed 168 people and damaged or destroyed 300 nearby buildings.

Ramzi Ahmed Yousef

Ramzi Ahmed Yousef was captured in 1995 in Pakistan and sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing in New York City.

The bombing killed six people and injured more than 1,000 others.

Richard Colvin Reid

Richard Colvin Reid is a convicted terrorist who tried to bomb an American Airlines flight from Paris to Miami on December 22, 2001.

The International Institute of Counter-Terrorism said that due to a technical problem, Reid was unable to detonate the bomb.

“His suspicious behavior attracted the passengers’ attention and they subdued him until the pilots performed an emergency landing in Boston,” the International Institute of Counter-Terrorism said in a report.

Reid was arrested immediately, and in 2002, he was sentenced to three life terms plus 110 years in prison.

