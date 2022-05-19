Cheyenne Mountain rising senior Antoni Smith could’ve focused only on his time on the podium after winning the state championship in the 4A high jump with a leap of 6’8″.

Instead, he stepped off momentarily to support his classmates as they were running toward a 4×800 meter relay title of their own.

“I saw that (Cheyenne Mountain) was running the last lag, and the team behind them was right behind them,” Smith said. “I kid you not I got off the podium so I could get closer to the track to support them.”

Joseph Kirwan, Knox Eaton, Tyler Nord and Erik Le Roux were the foursome that brought home the Red-Tailed Hawks’ championship in the relay.

Pueblo Central’s Kyle Bigley (55-03.75) finished at the top of the 4A Shot Put competition.