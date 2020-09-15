42 drivers cited during speed enforcement in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Over the weekend, four officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) conducted speed enforcement in some of the city’s top crash locations.

42 drivers were cited for speeding and 7 of those were going at least 20 miles over the posted speed limits, according to CSPD.

On Saturday, September 12, Officer Mowery conducted speed enforcement in the area of Union Boulevard. and Cache La Poudre Street. In 5 hours, 11 drivers were cited for speeding, according to CSPD. One driver was going 22 miles an hour over the posted 35.

On Thursday, September 10, Officer Sims conducted speed enforcement in the area of Circle Drive and Lelaray. In 5 hours, 12 drivers were cited for speeding. One driver was cited for going 54 mph in the posted 35 mph zone.