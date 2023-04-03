(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — We’re hopeful that the containment on the fire has been focused over the northeastern fringes because the weather is going to be a challenge on Monday. An approaching storm from the west will rapidly increase wind out of the southwest between 9 and 11 a.m. over the fire. At the same time, the relative humidity will be dropping and may drop below 20% in the middle part of the afternoon.

This meteogram from the National Weather Service shows varying weather conditions around the fire over the next two days (Monday and Tuesday). Notice the increased wind gusts on Monday and the drop in dewpoint and relative humidity.

A weather system crossing the state Tuesday will bring lighter wind and increased humidity to the 403 Fire. The shift in wind direction is likely the greatest challenge for firefighters as the front moves through.