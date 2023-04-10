(PARK COUNTY, Colo.) — Officials have provided an update on the containment and progress of the 403 Fire.

According to the official page for the 403 Fire, the fire is at 1,518 acres and is at 88% containment. Officials said 38 resources continue to suppress hot spots in the area.

On Sunday, April 9 a flight was conducted which allowed crews to target individual hot spots, helping to increase containment over the weekend.

Pre-evacuation orders were lifted for Wilson Lakes, Forest Glenn, Valley Hi, Florissant Heights, Las Brisas, La Montana Mesa, and Sanborn Ranch areas, according to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.