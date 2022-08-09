PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating the circumstances of a woman’s death while she was in custody.

PCSO said a 40-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her assigned cell at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Deputies attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful in reviving the woman.

The woman had been arrested on two outstanding warrants on Monday afternoon and had been in the jail less than 24 hours.

A preliminary investigation indicated the woman may have suffered a medical issue. PCSO said there were no visible signs of trauma or foul play. Her identity has not been released as of this writing.

An autopsy is pending; the Pueblo County Coroner will release the cause and manner of death.