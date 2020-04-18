386 new cases of coronavirus in Colorado, bringing total to 9,433

COLORADO SPRINGS– On Saturday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released the latest numbers of COVID-19 cases for the state of Colorado.

Colorado Case Summary (Updated 4/18/20 at 4:00 p.m.)

9,433 cases* (+386 from Friday)
1,797 hospitalized (+42 from Friday)
56 counties
44,606 people tested** (+1,299 from Friday)
411 deaths (+20 from Friday)
107 outbreaks – View our outbreak data (+14 from Friday)

Courtesy: CDPHE website

The CDPHE says this summary only includes data through 4/17 and does not reflect cases since then.  

The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

Source: CDPHE Website

