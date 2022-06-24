COLORADO SPRINGS — Amateur and Pro riders are gearing up for the 34th Annual Pikes Peak Supercross, and it’s all going down on Saturday, June 25 at the Norris Penrose Event Center.

Doors to the event open at 4 p.m. and the qualifying races begin at 5, followed by the opening ceremonies at 7. $5 Discount Codes are available at Apex Sports and all Louie’s Pizza locations through Friday, June 24th.

Men and women riders compete at the event, and riders range in age from 4 to 65-year’s-old. The Amateurs will be competing for trophies and points, while the Pro class riders will begin at 7 p.m. and will be competing for a cash prize up to $5,000.

The track was built from the ground up and the process to build it began on Wednesday, with more than 175 loads of dirt brought in to create the jumps.

FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson got a preview of the event, and spoke with a few riders including, Jace Hinrichs, Mitchell Gifford, and John Short.