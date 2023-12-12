(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 30th Street and Centennial Boulevard intersection is back open on after repairs were made to a broken water main.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12 just after 4 p.m., Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) wrote on X (formally known as Twitter) that the repaving work was complete and the intersection was fully reopened.

“A big thank you to the community for their patience as our crews worked to restore service – and the roadway – as quickly as possible,” wrote Springs Utilities.

Crews responded to the first call regarding the broken water main just after 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, and worked throughout the day and into Tuesday afternoon to ensure repairs were made and the busy intersection could open as soon as possible.