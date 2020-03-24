300 Fort Carson medical personnel set to deploy to Washington State

FORT CARSON, CO — More than 300 medical personnel from the 627th Hospital Center will deploy to Washington State to provide supplemental routine and emergency medical support to community medical staff, allowing them to focus their resources and efforts on detecting and treating patients believed to have been exposed to COVID-19.

Evans Army Community Hospital is working to minimize the impact Fort Carson Soldiers, Family members and Retirees.

This response is part of the whole-of-nation approach to fighting the coronavirus. The Army is working with interagency partners – including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Defense Military Health System and others – to support and protect our military force and the American people.

Army Medicine is in full support of the Army’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and are synchronizing all medical resources to ensure our Soldiers and the American people are safe.

The deployment of medical personnel potentially may affect upcoming scheduled medical appointments and the number of patients who may be seen by their primary care providers. Fort Carson medical personnel will work closely with supporting medical network partners to ensure patients receive safe and timely care, and reschedule appointments, as needed. Persons who have an upcoming medical appointment should call their Primary Care Manager to confirm the appointment date and time.

Beneficiaries assigned to 627th Hospital Center and Evans Army Community Hospital may continue to call the hospital’s primary care appointment line at (719) 526-7000 or (719)-526-CARE (719-526-2273) to schedule or cancel medical appointments.

Appointments also may be scheduled or cancelled using TRICARE online .

For more information contact the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-7525. After hours, please contact the 24-hour Fort Carson Operations Center at 526-5500 and ask for the On-Call Public Affairs Officer.