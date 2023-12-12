(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Armed with books, over 30 speakers took the podium during public comment at the recent El Paso County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting. Their pleas centered around the urgent removal of what they deemed “obscene” books from the county’s schools, many of them reading specific passages as evidence.

“I want to make sure there are no minors in the room,” prefaced LaDonna Robertson, a grandparent of students within the El Paso County School District, before reading excerpts from the book ‘Push,’ by Sapphire, at the Dec. 12, BOCC meeting.

The section she read out loud contained multiple expletives, including the n-word. But Robertson felt that this was the only way to convey the gravity of the situation.

“It makes an impact because you don’t know what is in these books unless you hear it… I felt nauseous doing it, but I felt the need to go ahead and do this because this is so important to protect our children,” expressed Robertson.

Like Robertson, numerous speakers passionately recited explicit passages from the contested books, banging on the podium and punctuating their speeches with fervent exclamations. Many speakers concluded with a plea to safeguard the county’s children from accessing these materials.

Speakers were specifically calling on commissioners to push 4th Judicial District Attorney, Michael Allen, to take action on a petition filed by over a dozen conservative groups a few weeks ago. The petition urged for a criminal investigation into schools regarding the possession of these controversial books.

Kristy Davis, Chapter Chair of El Paso County Mom’s for Liberty, stressed, “to follow Colorado law and to help ensure these materials are no longer made available to minor children.”

Nancy Weil, an El Paso County resident, echoed the sentiment, urging commissioners to take decisive action.

“We’re asking you, as citizens, as taxpayers, and voters, to do whatever it takes to get these criminal books out of our public libraries and our public schools,” said Weil.

However, before public comment began, commissioners clarified their limitations, unable to act on decisions made by other elected officials. Despite this, speakers persisted, delivering their impassioned speeches. The procession of speakers lasted more than two hours, even with a strict time limit of three minutes per speaker.

Donna LaBelle, another concerned grandparent, emphasized the commissioners’ influential role, expressing hope that their attention would spotlight the issue.

After all the speeches concluded, County Commissioner Carrie Geitner acknowledged the concerns, highlighting her role as a mother who understands their anxieties. Yet, she emphasized that the matter ultimately lies in the hands of DA Allen.

“I trust Michael Allen. I believe that he will do the right thing, and I don’t believe in pressuring prosecutors,” asserted Geitner, advocating for a deliberative approach.

On behalf of the group, a few representatives said they are planning on meeting with the district attorney on Thursday to discuss potential courses of action. The district attorney’s office did not confirm or deny this meeting, and in regards to the petition, said they are still reviewing submitted information.