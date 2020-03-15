30 additional new positive cases in Colorado bring total to 131

DENVER – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed 30 new positive cases in Colorado, based on overnight test results.

That brings the total number of positive cases to date to 131.

Following CDC, all presumptive positive cases are now considered positive.

The CDPHE website states, “Originally we classified cases as ‘presumptive positive’ until they could be re-tested by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The CDC confirmed we no longer need to send positive cases for re-testing because the test they perform is identical to the CDPHE testing. Therefore, all positive cases reported here are confirmed positive.”

The test results include 25 from the state lab and 5 from private testing facilities that are receiving samples from health care providers. The state can confirm completed test results on 758 people by the state lab since testing started on February 28. Private labs are not required to report negative numbers to the state, so we are not reporting total testing numbers for the state.

CDPHE is reporting aggregate testing results data once daily, approximately mid-day.

New positive cases: 30

Age range:

Four Teenage aged

Four in their 20s

Seven in their 30s

Four in their 40s

Seven in their 50s

Three in their 60s

One in their 70s

County of residence:

Three in Arapahoe County

Three in Boulder County

Four in Denver County

Four in Douglas County

Four in Eagle County

One in El Paso County

One in Garfield County

Two in Gunnison County

Five in Jefferson County

Two in Weld County

One in ‘Unknown’ County

Gender:

11 women

19 men

All 30 new positive cases are residents of Colorado.

Courtesy: CDPHE

Total cases in Colorado (by county of residence) :

Adams County: 6

Arapahoe County: 15

Boulder County: 3

Clear Creek County: 1

Denver County: 24

Douglas County: 8

Eagle County: 22

El Paso County: 4

Garfield County: 1

Gunnison County: 8

Jefferson County: 12

Larimer County: 1

Mesa County: 1

Pitkin County: 2

Pueblo County: 1

Summit County: 1

Weld County: 5

Unknown county: 1

Out of state visitors – 15 (Currently located in these counties:) Pitkin – 9 Eagle – 2 Routt – 1 Denver – 1 Waiting on information – 2



Deaths:

One female in her 80s from El Paso County

Age:

Teenage – 7

20s – 13

30s – 26

40s – 24

50s – 26

60s – 16

70s – 14

80s – 5

Resident/Visitor:

Residents: 115

Visitors: 16

Sex:

Female: 63

Male: 68

Continue to stay up to date by visiting The Colorado Department of Health & Environment here.