EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a deadly crash involving a 3-year-old girl in her own driveway in unincorporated El Paso County.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at a home near the intersection of Fontaine Boulevard and Lamprey Drive. Officers determined the girl’s 27-year-old mother was behind the wheel that struck the little girl in the driveway.

The 3-year-old was taken to Children’s Hospital Colorado Springs where she died from her injuries, according to CSP.

The crash remains under investigation but CSP said drugs and alcohol are not considered contributing factors.