3 police officers, 1 civilian injured in hit-and-run in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Three Denver police officers were severely injured at Colfax Avenue and Logan Street at about 11:10 p.m. Saturday, the Denver Police Department says.

DPD says they are searching for a Chevrolet Cobalt or Cruze, Wyoming license plate: 59722.

Police say the vehicle may have extensive front end damage and is believed to be missing the driver’s side rear view mirror now.

This vehicle struck the Denver police vehicle and took off.

Denver Metro Crime Stoppers are offering up to a $2,000 reward to identify the suspect.

Denver saw another day of protests on Saturday. For the majority of the afternoon, the protests were peaceful. As protests progressed into Friday evening, they once again turned violent for a second night.

Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers if you have any information: 720-913-7867. To be eligible for the reward and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line.