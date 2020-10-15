3 nurses face charges of negligence in connection to woman’s death outside Colorado Springs nursing home

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police say criminal charges have been filed against three employees of the Union Printers Home long-term care facility after a 90-year-old woman was found frozen to death outside.

On February 3, around 11 a.m. officers found Margarita Sam, 90, lying on a bench on the long-term care facility’s property located at 101 South Union Boulevard. CSPD’s Crimes Against At-Risk Adults Unit conducted the subsequent death investigation.

Family claims woman froze to death outside Colorado Springs assisted living home; State suspends license

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office determined that Margarita Sam had died of hypothermia. Police reported that Sam wandered outside the facility and became exposed to temperatures in the range of 23-30 degrees Fahrenheit.

Following an investigation by CSPD and the Colorado Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, the decision was made to file criminal charges against three employees of the Union Printers Home long-term care facility related to Sam’s death.

Nurse Rosalie Warren, 52, was charged with negligent death of an at-risk person.

Certified Nursing Assistant Asia Murray, 35, was charged with neglect of an at-risk person.

Certified Nursing Assistant Taquenis Eldridge, 31, was charged with neglect of an at-risk person.

According to court documents, all suspects have been served summonses and await upcoming court dates. The case will be prosecuted in the 4th Judicial District by the Attorney General’s Office.

