3 from Colorado Springs killed in crash on I-25 near Walsenburg

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a triple fatal crash that occurred on I-25 near mile marker 50 in Huerfano County. The crash occurred on Friday morning around 6:52 a.m. near the city of Walsenburg.

According to CSP, a 2008 Ford F-250 was traveling north on Interstate 25 when it lost control and went into the median. The Ford began rolling and went over a guard rail and into the southbound lanes of I-25. The Ford collided with a 2020 Hyundai Elantra and a 2008 GMC Sierra.

A trooper said the Hyundai continued traveling south where it struck a guard rail and eventually came to a stop in the southbound lane of travel. The GMC rolled one-half time and came to rest on its roof in the southbound lane of travel. The Ford came to rest on its tires in the southbound lane of travel.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as 21-year-old Mason Collier of Colorado Springs.

His front-seat passenger was identified as 52-year-old Steven Collier of Colorado Springs.

The rear seat passenger was identified as a 16-year-old boy from Colorado Springs. All three occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. The 16-year-old boy was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Ford was identified as 24-year-old Ragan Seely of Dallas, TX. The front seat

passenger was identified as 23-year-old Garrett Robinson of Dallas, TX. Both suffered minor

injuries and were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. Seely was cited as the

cause of the crash.

The driver of the GMC was identified as 85-year-old Walter Melby of Loveland, CO. He suffered

serious injuries but is in stable condition. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

CSP reports that excessive speed for the winter road conditions is being considered as a factor for the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as contributing factors at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.