BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Officials in Boulder are saying that two planes crashed mid-air in Longmont Saturday morning leaving multiple people dead in the process.

According to the Boulder County Communications Center, they received reports of a mid-air collision involving two planes around 8:54 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Mountain View Fire Rescue said that crews arrived at the site of a plane crash located at 10111 Niwot Rd. around 10 a.m. Shortly thereafter, they determined a second plane was involved and that three people had died.

Boulder County Sheriffs said that the two people who were in the plane that was found first were declared dead at the scene.

The second plane was found on the 9700 block of Niwot Road. The person who was believed to be the sole occupant of the second plane was also declared dead at the scene of the crash.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the two planes involved were a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos.

The identities of all involved have not been released at this point but we will bring you that information once next of kin have been notified.

Officials are now asking the public to avoid the area as crews conduct this investigation.

BCSO said that this investigation is still in the early stages.

If you witnessed this crash, please contact Detective Galloway by calling 303-441-4763.

FOX31 will bring you updates on this story as they are made public by Boulder County officials.