UPDATE, 1/5/23, 10:29 a.m.: The suspect in the deaths of an Enoch, Utah, family has been identified as Michael Haight, 42, according to Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson.

The two other dead adults found in the home have been identified as the suspect’s wife, Tausha Haight, 40, and her mother, Gail Earl, 78. The remainder of the victims included children of the following ages: 17 (girl), 12 (girl), 7 (girl), 7 (boy), and 4 (boy).

Michael Haight appears to have taken his own life after killing his family.

Officials said they will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. this morning.

ORIGINAL STORY, 1/4/23: ENOCH, Utah (ABC4) – Three adults and five children were discovered dead from gunshot wounds Wednesday night, Jan. 4, after Enoch Police officers drove to their home for a welfare check.

Police said in a Wednesday night press release they responded to the 4900 North block of Albert Drive. They said Wednesday night that they do not believe there is a threat to the public or that there are any suspects at large. All eight victims are related.

Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson told ABC4 it is hard to describe the loss the community is experiencing at the moment.

“The most important thing I can say right now is that the community is feeling remorse, feeling pain,” Dotson said. “There are friends, neighbors, and family members who are hurting right now because of this incident.”

He says the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Enoch City Police Department, and Cedar City Police Department are at the scene leading the investigation, and more information may be available Thursday morning, Jan. 5.

Enoch City Council Member and liaison for the Iron County School District Richard Jenson confirmed in a Wednesday night Facebook post to the Iron County Schools Parents Group, that the five children found dead attended schools in his district.

“This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school district, especially our students,” Jenson wrote. “Our district has a Crisis Intervention Team made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel during difficult times such as this.”

In a tweet Wednesday, Gov. Spencer Cox extended his condolences.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless violence. Please keep the community of Enoch in your prayers,” he said.

Enoch is a rural city with roughly 8,000 residents in the southwest corner of Utah near Zion National Park. About 250 miles from Salt Lake City, the city is closer to Las Vegas than the Utah capital.

ABC4 crews are on the scene this morning and are standing by for more information from officials.