3 additional cases of coronavirus in Pueblo County, bringing total to 10

PUEBLO, Colo.,– On Saturday, Public Health Officials from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) announced three additional positive cases of COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus, in Pueblo County.

The positive tests are a male, age 26 and females age 19, and 71.

According to PDPHE, the three cases are unrelated.

One of the positives is from the community testing at the Colorado State Fair Grounds administered on March 19.

“Compared to a week ago, Pueblo has three times more positive COVID-19 test results. I expect the more people we test and the more test results we receive, Pueblo will continue to see more positive COVID-19 cases. I continue to urge community members to follow social distancing of six feet or more from each other to stop the spread of this virus and protect our family, friends, and neighbors.” Randy Evetts, Public Health Director at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment

To date, according to the PDPHE, there have been 254 tests administered in Pueblo County.

The PDPHE says it is taking seven or more days for test results to be reported to Pueblo’s Public Health.

The ages of the 10 reported cases in Pueblo County are listed as follows:

Gender Age Death Male 26 Male 36 Male 80 Female 19 Female 47 Female 48 Female 71 Female 80 Female 81 1 Female 82

The PDPHE says we can protect the community and our most vulnerable in Pueblo in the following ways:

Minimize social activities and being physically close to other people.

Isolate yourself if you feel symptoms of shortness of breath, cough, temperature of 100.4 or higher, and call your medical provider before visiting them.

Do not go to the emergency room unless medically necessary.

Wash your hands with soap regularly.

Cough or sneeze into elbow or tissue.

Stay home when you’re sick.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

Avoid close contact with sick people.

Clean surfaces frequently touched.

The state of Colorado has 1,734 cases as of March 27.

