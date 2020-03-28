2nd Avalanche player tests positive, 4th in NHL

COLORADO SPRINGS (AP)– The Colorado Avalanche were advised late Friday night that a second player has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the Colorado Avalanche reports the player is in self-isolation.

The statement said, “All other Avalanche players, staff and others who might have had close contact with the player have been informed and remain isolated as per prior League direction and are monitoring their health and will be in touch with Club medical staff as necessary.”

The organization said no other Avalanche player or staff member has shown symptoms at this time.

The team reported the first coronavirus case on March 26. That player has recovered and is back to normal.

According to AP, the unidentified player has become the fourth known NHL player to test positive for the virus. The two other players are on the Ottawa Senators.