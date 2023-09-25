(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Walter’s Brewing Company has announced that it will host its 2nd Annual Oktoberfest on Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7.

The two-day event will be held at the brewery located at 126 S. Oneida Street in Pueblo from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., both days.

The brewery will close down Oneida Street, where there will be food trucks, beer stations, live music, a Polka band, hair braiding, a costume contest, stein racing, games, prizes, face painting, and more. Vendors will fill the street with unique products and services.

Food trucks will serve German-inspired food, along with their regular menu items. The food truck lineup includes: Wings on Wheels, Double D’s BBQ, Rio Grind Café, Steel City Café, Mother Smothers, Rock Ya Belly, Aileens Cakes, Pepper & Co. Pretzels, and more.

For more information, click here.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Colorado State University-Pueblo International Student Program.