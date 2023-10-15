(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Downtown Colorado Springs was abuzz with creativity and camaraderie as hundreds of tattoo artists and enthusiasts gathered for the 28th annual Tejon Street Tattoo Fest.

This lively event, hosted by Cowboys Nightclub brought together a diverse array of tattoo artists from the region, showcasing their living pieces of art and fostering a vibrant atmosphere of competition, collaboration, and inspiration.

With over 130 entries, this year’s Tattoo Fest drew participants and spectators alike, all eager to witness the diverse range of artistic expressions on display. Jasmine Deslilets, one of the event’s organizers, highlighted the careful categorization of entries, ensuring each tattoo found its place among the best.

“The actual physical client has to come in and show us their ink over at the registration booth, and we put them into a category that best suits their tattoo,” said Deslilets.

Embroidered Raphael Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles tattoo: Izzy Ridgeway

The categories included both the classics, such as “Best Colored Tattoo” and “Best Sleeve,” and more unique entries, like “Best Horror” and “Best Portrait.” The latter, in particular, drew attention from artists and attendees.

“My favorite one might be my embroidered one that I did of Raphael from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. I’m excited for everyone to see it because not every tattoo artist can do an embroidery tattoo,” expressed Izzy Ridgeway, a tattoo artist at the Scurvy Dog, as she spoke of how the process for the tattoo took hours of drawing thousands of individual lines.

Morbid Mark Dalton, another talented artist from the Scurvy Dog, proudly showcased his full-leg original tattoos, demonstrating remarkable freehand skills. “My favorite piece here today would be a toss-up between my client, Zach’s leg, and my client, Vic’s leg. They’re both biomet pieces,” shared Dalton.

Biomet original tattoos: Morbid Mark Dalton

For Mandie Doom, co-owner of the Holy Grail Tattoo and Piercing, the fest was a testament to her passion for portrait tattoos. “Portrait tattoos are my absolute favorite, and I could do portrait tattoos every day for the rest of my life,” she enthused. Her work, characterized by striking realism, drew admiration and took home the Best of Show Overall award.

Portraid tattoos: Mandie Doom







However, the Tejon Street Tattoo Fest is more than just a competition; it’s a source of motivation and camaraderie for tattoo artists and enthusiasts alike. Ridgeway highlighted the opportunity to learn from fellow artists: “Being able to see their work, kind of learn from them, pick their brain while they’re here, and just compare myself, I guess, make sure I get better.”

Dalton echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the chance to connect with fellow artists and friends.

“That’s my favorite part: I get to come hang out with all my buddies that I never get to see and bounce new ideas around and, you know, network, etc., etc.,” he said, underlining the importance of community and creative exchange.

Doom summarized the event’s significance for the tattoo community: “It’s a good way for tattoo collectors to get to know other tattoo collectors and other tattoo artists. It’s a thriving environment for the tattoo collective of Colorado Springs.”

The 28th Annual Tejon Street Tattoo Fest not only celebrated the art of tattooing but also united artists and enthusiasts in a vibrant and supportive community. The event showcased the incredible talent and dedication of local tattoo artists while providing a platform for creative exchange and inspiration.