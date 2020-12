COLORADO SPRINGS — A 26-year-old man in Colorado Springs is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

On Thursday morning, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) executed a search warrant in the 2400 block of Barkman Drive reference an investigation related to child sex abuse material. Working in conjunction with agents of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) detectives arrested the 26-year-old suspect.

Eeann Cummings has been booked into the El Paso County Jail.