(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (Army CID) is offering a $25,000 reward for credible information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Sergeant First Class John Jean.

On April 3, 2021, at 1:34 a.m. the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the Epic Hookah Lounge at 4785 Barnes Road near Oro Blanco Drive about a shooting. Army CID said multiple people fired guns during the incident which resulted in the death of SFC Jean. SFC Jean was stationed at Fort Carson at the time of his death.

SFC Jean’s death was ruled a homicide and no suspect has been identified. Army CID said anyone with information can contact the Central Field Office at (253) 691-4001 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867. Those wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to provide information which will be held in the strictest confidence allowable said Army CID.