25-story high rise proposed for downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–There’s a new building being proposed in downtown Colorado Springs that could transform the city’s skyline permanently.

A plan from the Colorado Springs-based O’Neil group putting forward a plan for a 25-story high rise to be built.

For perspective — the Wells Fargo and First Bank buildings stand around 16 stories tall. If plans are approved, the building would be built between Sahwatch Street and Cascade Avenue and Vermijo Avenue and Costilla Street.

One building would be the 25-story residential building while the other would be a twelve-story office building with retail space at street level.

The two buildings would be connected by parking garages.

The proposal will have its first hearing in front of the Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Fox21 News will have more in depth breakdown of the proposal on our Sunday night newscast.