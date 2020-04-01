24 Hour Fitness blocks membership cancellations during coronavirus pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS– 24 Hour Fitness has closed its doors amid coronavirus restrictions and the company says it’s unable to freeze memberships while the gym is closed, meaning customers will continue to pay monthly fees.

The gym, which has three locations in Colorado Springs, says to compensate for those charges, it will extend memberships for the same period – whatever that may be, to cover the time of club closures, per a company statement.

FOX21 attempted to call the customer service line and a pre-recorded message stated in part, “Because of the extraordinarily high call volume, we do not have the capacity to keep up with the unprecedented demand, and as such, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close our call center at this time.”

FOX21 did eventually receive the following statement 24 Hour Fitness and received the following statement:

24 Hour Fitness is focused on the continued health and safety of our club members, team members and guests. With that in mind, we have made some difficult decisions to ensure our ability to provide services to our club members and sustain our business over the long term. In addition to temporarily closing our clubs nationwide, we also announced that club memberships will be extended for the same period to cover the time of club closures. We encourage our members and all consumers to utilize the free downloadable 24GO app and all of the additional offerings we have provided to stay active and healthy during this time. We are adding fresh content and new virtual workouts daily. Given the unprecedented nature of COVID-19, we have recently closed our call center. For specific requests and general inquiries, members can visit our website for a general list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and access the Contact Us web page. We are working diligently to respond to member requests as quickly as possible, but are experiencing an overwhelming volume of inquiries related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has unfortunately caused a significant delay in our response times and for that we greatly apologize. We look forward to welcoming members and guests back into our 24 Hour Fitness clubs when we are able to reopen the doors. For further updates about fitness solutions, as well as future club reopening dates, please visit 24hourfitness.com.

Although the statement provides no details about cancelling or freezing memberships, the company responded to complaints on its Facebook page by writing, “we are unable to process freeze transactions. Please be assured your membership will be extended for the same period that our clubs will be temporarily closed.

Facebook Page comment from 24 Hour Fitness

