24 additional new presumptive positive cases in Colorado bring total to 101

DENVER – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed 24 new presumptive positive cases in Colorado, based on overnight test results.

That brings the total number of presumptive positive cases to date to 101.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said it is no longer providing specific information about each case but is instead providing aggregate data.

The test results include 20 from the state lab and 4 from private testing facilities that are receiving samples from health care providers. The state can confirm completed test results on approximately 800 people in Colorado since testing started on February 28.

Total new presumptive positive cases: 24

Age of individuals:

20s – 4

30s – 5

40s – 5

50s – 5

60s – 2

70s – 2

80s – 1

New cases and county of residence:

Adams – 3

Arapahoe – 3

Denver – 5

Eagle – 4

El Paso – 1

Gunnison – 2

Jefferson – 2

Mesa – 1

Pitkin – 1

Weld – 1

Out of state – 1 (Currently located Denver County)

Resident/Visitor:

Residents: 23

Visitors: 1

Gender:

Female: 11

Male: 13

Total presumptive positive cases by county of residence

Adams: 6

Arapahoe County: 10

Denver County: 20

Douglas County: 4

Eagle County: 18

El Paso County: 3

Gunnison County: 6

Jefferson County: 9

Larimer County: 1

Mesa County: 1

Pitkin County: 2

Pueblo: 1

Summit County: 2

Weld: 3

Out of state visitors – 15 (Currently located in these counties:) Pitkin – 9 Eagle – 2 Routt – 1 Denver – 1 Waiting on information – 2



To see the full update click here.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting colorado.gov/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus.