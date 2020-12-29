21-year-old passenger dies after crash in Colorado Springs, driver arrested for DUI

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– 21-year-old Johnathan M. Dalton of Colorado Springs died during a car crash early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:00 a.m., Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) responded to the area of North 19th Street and King Street.

Approximate location of crash.

Detectives determined a white Jeep SUV was westbound on North 19th Street from Mesa Road, traveling downhill on the snow-packed road, when it lost control and struck a curb at the intersection with King Street. The crash resulted in the Jeep rolling and landing on its roof.

The driver of the vehicle, 21-year old Lyndon Loflin, was found to be intoxicated and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Mr. Loflin was subsequently arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail for Vehicular Homicide and DUI.

A second passenger in the backseat of the Jeep was uninjured in the crash. The investigation into this crash is continuing.

This is the city’s 50th traffic fatality in 2020. At this time last year, there were 42 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.

Tragically, this is a new record for traffic fatalities in a calendar year for Colorado Springs. It surpasses the previous record of 48 which occurred in 2018. Of the 50 fatalities so far this year, there have been three bicycle-related fatalities, 12 pedestrian fatalities, 15 motorcycle-related fatalities, and 20 automobile-related fatalities. There have been 41 traffic fatalities since June 1st in the city.