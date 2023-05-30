(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The iconic kick-off to rodeo season in the Pikes Peak Region is back for another year, as the 2023 Western Street Breakfast is set to take over Tejon Street on Wednesday, June 21 from 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. in downtown Colorado Springs.

Army and Air Force volunteers will be serving a delicious hot breakfast of eggs and pancakes; coffee, juice, and milk will also be served.

Courtesy: FOX21 News

There will be plenty of activities for the kids, musical performances by the Flying W Wranglers, the Colorado Springs Conservatory, and Exit West, along with opportunities to meet the Girls of the West. The event will also be host to the 75th Annual Lil’ Cowboys and Cowgirls Round-Up costume contest, where kids put on their finest western gear and compete for prizes.

Details: 2023 Western Street Breakfast

Date: Wednesday, June 21

Time: 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Location: Downtown Colorado Springs (Pikes Peak and Tejon)

Breakfast Tokens: $5 and can be purchased, here

Children five and under eat free, and there is no admission fee to the event. Breakfast tokens can be purchased at the link above or at the event (cash only), and are $5 each. The Pikes Peak Range Riders will ride out of town on horseback at 8:00 a.m. but breakfast will continue to be served until 9:00 a.m.

Street Closures & Parking

Event Map: Click here

Street Closures: Click here

Handicap Parking: Cascade Avenue in front of Phantom Canyon

Street Meters: Meters will need to be fed starting at 8:00 a.m.

Proceeds from the Western Street Breakfast benefit the local military and their families.