Photo is from the Colorado State Fair during its 150th year in 2022. Courtesy: FOX21 News

(PUEBLO, Colo). — The Colorado State Fair is back for another year and will take place over 11 days from Aug. 25 to Sept. 4, 2023, at the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

The theme for this year is, “Mountains of Fun.”

On Monday, March 27 at 10 a.m., the Colorado State Fair Authority announced and launched a surprise flash ticket sale for discounted fair admissions. The sale is for a limited time and on Monday ONLY.

Two headliners will also be announced on Monday at 2 p.m. on the Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts for the Colorado State Fair.

Headliner tickets, along with advance gate and carnival tickets, go on sale Friday, March 31.

Tickets for Lady A with special guest Kat & Alex, are on sale now. Other performances will be announced later this spring.

According to the Colorado State Fair Authority, last year, the flash sale sold more than 26,000 tickets in 150 minutes.

The flash sale and headliners announcement comes 151 days prior to the 2023 Colorado State Fair, to celebrate its 151st year.

This is a developing article. Check back here for updates.