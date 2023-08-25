(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The 151st Colorado State Fair kicks off Friday, Aug. 25 in Pueblo, with the theme of “Mountains of Fun.” More than half a million fairgoers are expected to attend during the course of the next 11 days.

Dates for this year’s Fair are Friday, Aug. 25 through Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4.

According to a press release sent on Friday by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, fairgoers can expect 4-H and FFA competitions, special events, delicious food, concerts, and returning favorites such as; the carnival, a 150-ton sand sculpture, rodeos, a monster truck show, and much more.

Food trucks from across the state will also descend on the Colorado State Fair and will compete during the Governor’s Plate competition, featuring dishes made with Colorado Proud ingredients.

“The Colorado State Fair is a gathering place for all communities to celebrate and honor the agricultural roots of our state. Join us this year for amazing concerts, competitions, carnival rides, and delicious food as we look forward to another eventful and fun year at the fair,” said Scott Stoller, Colorado State Fair General Manager.

Also returning this year are the World Slopper Eating Championship, the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, as well as the Demolition Derby.

Several performers will take the stage including; Chase Rice, Lady A with special guest Tyler Braden, and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias (in a sold-out show), just to name a few. There will also be free concerts for crowds to enjoy.

The Colorado State Fair will also host ‘Fiesta Day’ on Sunday, Sept. 3, “highlighted by Celebración de los Charros followed by the Los Tigres Del Norte concert, in addition to free concerts and performances throughout the day,” according to a press release.

For more information on the Colorado State Fair or event details, click on the links above.