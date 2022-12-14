(COLORADO SPRINGS) — You may be surprised to know that the top trending animal searched for in Colorado Springs in 2022, was the great eared nightjar, according to Google. Sound familiar? If not — you’re not alone.

According to Joey Livingston, the Statewide Public Information Officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, there are no great eared nightjars in Colorado, and further stated it is a bird species from southwest India and southeast Asia.

Livingston said there are Common poorwills and nighthawks that look do look very similar to great eared nightjars. CPW’s Southeast Region tweeted about a nighthawk rescue in Colorado Springs in 2021.

Photo of Common nighthawk rescued in Colorado Springs, dated Oct. 13, 2021 by Colorado Parks and Wildlife SE Region. Photo shared on Twitter by CPW SE Region.

“Some googling showed a post about great eared nightjars on Twitter about ‘obscure animals of the day,’ but I am not sure how this animal ended up on the top trending [searches] for Colorado Springs,” wrote Livingston.

According to Google’s ‘Local Year in Search 2022,’ Colorado Springs was also the only place in the U.S. that had ‘florist’ as a top trending “near me” search.

Top Trending 2022 “Near Me” Searches in Colorado Springs

Evacuation near me Remote jobs near me Fires near me Junkyard near me Pilates near me Yard sales near me Coffee places near me Gas prices near me Fire near me Florist near me

Globally, ‘Wordle,’ was the top trending search, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was the top song searched in the U.S., along with other top searches including; Gas prices near me, Disneyland tickets, and Election results.

According to Google, Colorado Springs was also the only place in the country that had ‘clotted cream’ as its top trending recipe.