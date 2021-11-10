2021 Toy Drive with Christmas Unlimited!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Helping families in need throughout the Pikes Peak Region is Christmas Unlimited’s goal year-round, but this holiday season, it needs your help more than ever! This year, Christmas Unlimited is celebrating its 98th year of giving back to families in need, and for its annual Toy Drive, it is partnering with several local businesses and First Responders.

Right now, Christmas Unlimited is asking for donations of new and unwrapped toys to be dropped off at several locations including any of the Colorado Springs Fire Department stations, any of the five Louie’s Pizza locations, or at Christmas Unlimited. You can also make a cash or credit card donation at Safeway through Santa Bucks.

Several events will also be happening throughout December in support of Christmas Unlimited including the Chasing Santa 5K and Cycling Ride, the Ugly Sweater Fest, a kid’s fashion show called “Walk For Hope,” and a portion of proceeds from the Flying W Ranch Holiday Shows will also go toward the Non-profit. To learn more about how to donate, click here.