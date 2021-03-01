2021 Colorado Springs City Council candidate forums begin this week

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 News is teaming up with the Citizens Project, The League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region, and the Colorado Springs Independent to host City Council candidate forums for each available district seat in Colorado Springs.

Not sure which district you’re in? You can find out through the City’s website.

To watch each forum, stream FOX21NEWS.COM during the following dates and times:

District 3

March 3, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

– Henry McCall

– Richard Skorman

– Arthur Glynn

– Olivia Lupia

District 2

March 5, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

– David Noblitt

– Dave Geislinger

– Randy Helms

District 5

March 5, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

– Nancy Henju

– Matt Zeleonok

– Karlie Van A

– JJ Fletcher

– Mary Elizabeth Fabian

District 6

March 9, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

– Garfield Johnson

– Mike O’Malley

District 4

March 10, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

– Yolanda Avila

– Regina English

District 1

March 11, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

– Jim Mason

– Michael Seeger

– Glynn Carlson

– Dave Donelson