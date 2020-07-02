2020 Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo canceled, first time since WWII

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2020 Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo has officially been canceled to ensure the safety of the staff, volunteers, rodeo fans, competitors, vendors and partners – as well as the larger Colorado Springs community.

The Board of Directors of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo unanimously voted to cancel the Rodeo for 2020 on Wednesday. They have been closely monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and have been exploring every option to put on a safe event, while acknowledging that the safest course may be to postpone or cancel the 2020 Rodeo.

The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo has been a Colorado Springs tradition since 1937, showcasing top rodeo talent and action, while providing wholesome entertainment for area residents, as well as visitors to the region.

Since 1946, the proceeds from the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo have gone to support local military and their families and this practice continues to be the main mission of the organization.

“We take that commitment seriously and will continue to work with and serve our military community to the very best of our ability,” Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Board President Mike McCoy.

Until this year, the only time the Rodeo hasn’t taken place was during WWII.

The 80th Pikes Peak or Bust is now being planned for July 14-17, 2021.

Information regarding refunds for tickets purchased can be found by contacting the Norris Penrose Event Center box office at 719-635-1101 or by email info@norrispenrose.com.