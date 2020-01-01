2019 severe weather wrap-up

There’s no denying, 2019 brought an active severe weather season to S Colorado! However, that’s not out of the ordinary for us. An active severe weather season is something S Colorado is known for, especially considering that the E Plains are part of Tornado Alley!
Compared to 2018 most counties saw less Severe Thunderstorm Warnings this past year. In fact, El Paso and Pueblo Counties almost 50% less Severe T-storm Warnings compared to 2018. That doe not mean it wasn’t an active season. Tornado Warning numbers jumped for nearly all our most active counties – going from 2 warnings in 2018 to 8 in El Paso County!
Teller County was the only county to see a decrease from 2018 to 2019 in the number of Tornado Warnings issued. Of course, not all warnings result in a confirmed tornado. Across the entire state of Colorado there were a total of 53 reported tornado according to the Storm Prediction Center. Most of these were concentrated in NE Colorado.