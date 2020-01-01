2019 severe weather wrap-up

Tornado Warned Supercell Thunderstorm near Granada, CO. Aug. 14th 2019. Credit: Quincy Vagell

There’s no denying, 2019 brought an active severe weather season to S Colorado! However, that’s not out of the ordinary for us. An active severe weather season is something S Colorado is known for, especially considering that the E Plains are part of Tornado Alley!

Number of severe T-storm Warnings issued in 2019 per county.

Number of Tornado Warnings issued in 2019 per county.

Compared to 2018 most counties saw less Severe Thunderstorm Warnings this past year. In fact, El Paso and Pueblo Counties almost 50% less Severe T-storm Warnings compared to 2018. That doe not mean it wasn’t an active season. Tornado Warning numbers jumped for nearly all our most active counties – going from 2 warnings in 2018 to 8 in El Paso County!

Teller County was the only county to see a decrease from 2018 to 2019 in the number of Tornado Warnings issued. Of course, not all warnings result in a confirmed tornado. Across the entire state of Colorado there were a total of 53 reported tornado according to the Storm Prediction Center. Most of these were concentrated in NE Colorado.