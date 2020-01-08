2019 illegal marijuana grow numbers shrinking

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Cracking down on black-market illegal marijuana grows has been a priority of El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder.

Especially since House Bill 17-1220 took effect in January 2018 to stop diversion of legal marijuana to the illegal market.

Each year, the Sheriff’s Office releases the numbers of their marijuana enforcement team and this year the numbers show a significant decrease.

Lt. Paul Myantt who leads the task force said people from out of state travel to Colorado to grow pot using Highways 94 & 24 many times, they also take it out of the state to sell it.

“It’s certainly a problem that’s not going away in Eastern Paso county especially,” said Lt. Mynatt. “That’s the reason they come here.”







The number of search warrants in 2019 down from 105 to 79. The number of plants seized is also down with 5,938 plants this year and 7,572 in 2018. Finally, the number of arrests made also decreasing to 27 from 51.

“I’m honestly proud of the work that we did, there was a slight decline, but not much I think that’s because we did our job in 2018,” said Lt. Mynatt. “The word got out that the EPSO is tackling the effort pretty good, and we show up to some houses and they are already gone sometimes.”

As far as a large number of search warrants, yielding less arrest each year individually, Lt. Mynatt said the disparity comes as some people might be associated with multiple properties.

“We can execute 5 search warrants for one person,” said Lt. Mynatt.

However, Lt. Mynatt said it’s not always about the drugs often times crews find other crimes connected to these cases too, like robberies or human trafficking.

“It’s not just about marijuana, a lot of times, these people are involved in human trafficking, and to be quite honest they are being human trafficked,” Lt. Mynatt added. “There are some people, when we show up to seize the property and take the evidence, the people who are processing marijuana, are happy to see us because they have been trafficked their entire life.”

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said they’ll continue to make marijuana enforcement a priority in 2020.