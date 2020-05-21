200 tips received for missing Chaffee County woman, search warrant issued for home

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), continue the missing person search for Suzanne Morphew.

49-year-old Morphew is a Chaffee County woman reported missing on May 10, by a neighbor after she reportedly went on a bike ride and never returned home.

A family member told FOX21 News that her bike was recovered the day she was reported missing, Chaffee County Sheriff would not confirm this information. Sheriff John Spezze said investigators believe they found a personal item of Morphew on May 14, but would not disclose information about the item.

On Wednesday, investigators continued to review and follow-up on tips reported to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office. To date, there have been approximately 200 tips reported to the designated phone line (719) 312-7530 for information about Morphew’s disappearance.

According to Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, the Morphew residence continues to be held by law enforcement during this open investigation through a search warrant that has been sealed by the court. Sheriff John Spezze said it is not unusual in these types of investigations to start at the home and extend outward, in an effort to seek clues surrounding the disappearance. The Morphew residence is just one of many areas of focus as part of this open investigation at this time.

After a week of Suzanne missing her husband, Barry Morphew, released a video pleading for her safe return. A reward of $200,000 by family and friends of Morphew has been offered for a safe return – no questions asked.

Sheriff Spezze emphasized while Suzanne’s case remains categorized as a missing person it also is an open investigation and all possibilities surrounding her disappearance are being considered.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to preserve any and all video footage from devices such as Ring doorbells, security cameras, game cameras, etc., from May 8th through May 12th. That is two days before and two days after Morphew was reported missing.

Citizens are only being asked to preserve the video at this time. The Sheriff’s Office is asking people to not send these videos to the sheriff’s office or call the sheriff’s office. As search areas are identified, investigators will contact residents in those locations to collect any camera footage within that May 8-12 window.

People are still encouraged to report any information about this case by calling (719) 312-7530.