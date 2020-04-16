200 Fort Carson Soldiers return from Washington after COVID-19 response

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Soldiers with 627th Hospital Center (HC) will redeploy to Fort Carson tonight at 8 p.m. from Washington (state) where they stood ready to provide supplemental medical support near Seattle.

Late last month the unit deployed approximately 200 personnel to Washington, one of the areas hit earliest and hardest in the United States by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This response is part of the national approach to fighting and mitigating the spread of COVID-19. The Army is working with interagency partners – including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Defense Military Health System and others – to support and protect our military force and the American people.

Upon return to Fort Carson all personnel will immediately self-quarantine for a 14-day period, which is in line with CDC guidance for all personnel coming from a Level 3 area. The unit is also on a 48-hour standby to deploy elsewhere in the country as needed, but at this time no new assignments have been publicly announced.