20-year-old man dies in car crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– A 20-year-old man is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Colorado Springs early Monday morning.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near I-25 and mile post 133, which is near the Mesa Ridge Parkway exit.

CSP says a 2005 Jeep Liberty was southbound on Interstate 25 and for an unknown reason, the car began to swerve onto the right shoulder and back across the roadway.

The car began to roll and came to rest in the median on its wheels, according to police.

The identity of the man has not been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation and witnesses are asked to call the Colorado State Patrol at 719-544-2424.