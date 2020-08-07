20-year-old man charged with vehicular homicide after Briargate-area crash

Eric Sartuche-Dean was charged with vehicular homicide in the Briargate-area crashed that killed David Hundley on June 3, 2020.

COLORADO SPRINGS — One man was killed on June 3, 2020, after a crash early that morning, at the intersection of Briargate Parkway and Explorer Drive in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police launched an investigation into the circumstances of the crash that claimed the life of 69-year-old David Hundley, which resulted in the August 6, 2020 arrest of 20-year-old Eric Sartuche-Dean.

CSPD’s Major Crash Team found Sartuche-Dean had been driving at “a very high rate of speed” eastbound on Briargate Parkway at the time of the crash, when his car struck the car driven by Hundley.

Hundley was turning left, from westbound Briargate Parkway, onto southbound Explorer Drive.

Sartuche-Dean has been arrested for vehicular homicide and booked into the El Paso County Jail.