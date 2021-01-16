20-year-old homicide suspect arrested in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo.– Pueblo Police are investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the shooting around 3:00 a.m. in the 2900 block of 2nd Avenue, on the north side.

Officers discovered one man who had suffered a gunshot wound. The man died on scene.

Officers were able to quickly identify the shooting suspect and took him into custody.

Pueblo Police say the suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Alec Romero.

According to police, Romero and the victim were at a social gathering and engaged in a fight outside of the home. During the fight, police believe Romero shot the victim.

Romero is being charged with 2nd Degree Murder. The events that lead to the disturbance, altercation and shooting are still under investigation, according to PPD.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Detective Ron Gravatt at (719) 553-3254.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.